Al-Dhahaya

Not Available

A juvenile reform prison hires a psychologist, Dr. Essmat, to help in the reformation and rehabilitation of the girls in the prison. As he studies their cases and tries to find solutions for their problems, the compassionate Dr. Essmat is confronted with the numerous problems that led the girls to be imprisoned. When one of the girls claims that he raped her he finds himself in trouble with the prison administration, but when she reveals the truth the girls take a different view towards Dr. Essmat and try to help him achieve his goals in reforming them.