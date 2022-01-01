Al Di Meola - Live at Montreux 1986, 1989, 1993

Not Available

This DVD draws on three of Al Di Meola's performances at the Montreux Jazz Festival. The earliest from 1986 is a solo acoustic performance. The concert from 1989 is by the Super Guitar Trio, which sees Di Meola join forces with fellow guitarists Larry Coryell and Bireli Lagrene. The final concert from 1993 features Di Meola with guitarist Chris Carrington and percussionist Arto Tuncboyaciyan, who also provides vocals on some tracks. This gives a total of over 2 hours of live music.Track Listing from July 14, 1986: 1. Vertigo Shadow, 2. Orient Blue Suite, 3. Passion, Grace & Fire, 4. Atavism Of Twilight, 5. Enigma Of Desire, 6. Cielo E Terra, 7. Etude, 8. Capoiera. Track Listing from July 17, 1989: 1. PSP No. II, 2. Tango Suite (for two guitars), 3. Orient Blue Suite / Traces Of A Tear, 4. Musette De Paris Avec La Rue Dupierre No. 5, 5. Brazilliance, 6. Waltz, 7. No Mystery, 8. Spain. Track Listing from July 13, 1993: 1. Indigo, 2. No Mystery, 3. Tango Suite.