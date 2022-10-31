Al Di Meola - Morocco Fantasia

Not Available

A high point of the Moroccan music festival is the Mawazine Festival in Rabat, Morocco. Al Di Meola's fantastic appearance in 2009 also represented a summit of different cultures and religions - Al Di Meola (guitar), Peo Alfonsi (2nd guitar), Fausto Beccalossie (accordion), Gumbo Ortiz (percussion), Victor Miranda (bass), Peter Kaszas (drums), and with special guests from Morocco, Said Chraibi (oud), Abdellah Meri (violin) and Tari Ben Ali (percussion). On his third trip to Morocco, the public gave this exceptional guitarist a rousing reception and showed its openness towards Western music.