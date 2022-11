Not Available

In Tolhuin, a small town lost in the extreme south of Argentina where almost nobody goes to stay, where the cold and the wind enter through all the cracks and the snow covers the fences, a man tries to prevent people from leaving through a new I try, a carnival in the middle of winter. This is a film about the efforts that man makes to adapt to a non-chosen destiny, to a territory that is hostile to him and that confronts him with nature in its purest and unbridled state.