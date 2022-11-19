Al final de la escapada

Not Available

Miguel Nunez knew the end was near. After a lifetime chasing utopias, gave his last bout, worthy of death, with the same revolutionary fervor with which he faced the Franco regime and Central American dictatorships. This is the story of a man who spent fourteen years in Franco's jails, was sentenced to death, tortured and risked his life repeatedly by his dreams of universal social justice. Coherent, lucid and sarcastic to the last breath, Miguel organized and controlled every detail of your life away.