Nora is a 56-year-old woman who is trapped in the routine inside her small apartment in the city of Bogotá. Exhausted with her working life, her past plunges her into madness, causing Nora to hallucinate with her husband whom she murdered a few years ago. Unable to overcome such an event at the end of the night, she finds a bridge through which she will escape the monotony and meet again with her late husband.