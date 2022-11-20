Not Available

Shahar Rozen presents a moving portrait of two women who forsake convention and acceptance to share a deep love and friendship. Round Trip is a story from Israel that depicts a blossoming relationship amidst the stark outskirts of Tel Aviv, between Nurit a mother of two separated from her husband who drives a bus for a living, and Mushedi, her live-in nanny from Ghana . Soon, Nurit’s husband infers that the two women are engaged in an un-orthodox relationship, and challenges their committed and abiding love. This thoughtfully created narrative serves as a gentle reminder that throughout the world, people continue to struggle for love, but that the journey of self-discovery makes the trip worthwhile.