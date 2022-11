Not Available

Known as the “years of lead,” the 1970s in Morocco were marked by severe police crackdowns on dissent, with arbitrary arrests and detention and torture in secret prisons. To survive, a number of activists lived clandestinely. Essafi uses archival footage to tell the story of Aziz, a 23-year-old activist dreaming of freedom and democracy, who lived under an assumed identity for two years before he was identified and arrested.