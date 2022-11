Not Available

A Moroccan drama film that tells the story of a company manager, who helps a girl one night, but she dies in his car and he is accused of killing her. His son tries to help him by offering a bribe to a judge whose son suffers from cancer, but he refuses to offer, He tries to approach the daughter of the judge, deluding it to be a filmmaker to photograph her while changing her clothes This is in order to blackmail her father, but he falls in love with her