Rafael (Pierre Andre) is an actor who doesn’t believe in ghosts. One day, he’s offered the lead role in a horror movie and is very excited to carry it but fails to get into the groove due to his beliefs. He travels to many apparently haunted places but sees nothing that will help him act the part. His girlfriend Qiss (Fathia) tells her mother about Rafael’s plight and finally she reveals to him what “hijab” is. It is said that Rafael will finally “see”, if his “hijab” is open.