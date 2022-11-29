Al Hob Wa Al Samt

Not Available

(Fouad) loves his neighbor (Samia) and wishes to marry her, but she looks at him only as a brother, and thinks about a way in which he tells her the truth of his feelings, at a time when she loves the theater director (Ahmed Fahmy), and tells her father about their decision to marry after showing his play, and after the show ends. (Ahmed) tells her the truth about his serious illness and that he is forced to travel abroad for treatment and cannot get married, while her brother (Hisham) dies in a painful accident, and she feels that she has lost everything.