Al Jarreau feat David Sanborn - Live At Rockpalast

Not Available

Great rare (DVD-R) concert of video in live of the singer AL JARREAU, live in GERMANY in 1985, in the ROCKPALAST, stereo sound, very good sound, duration aproximated 84 minutes . this concert contains the following performances: Al Jarreau: 01) Raging Waters 02) Trouble In Paradise 03) I Will Be Here For You 04) Mornin' 05) High Crime. David Sanborn: 06) Hideaway 07) Straight To The Heart 08) Anything You Want 09) Since I Fell For You (with Al Jarreau). Al Jarreau: 10) Imagination 11) Black And Blues>band introduction 12) Boogie Down 13) Murphy's Law.