Al Jarreau - Live in Montreal Jazz Festival

One of the most versatile vocalists of his generation, Al Jarreau has effortlessly slipped into several different roles as an artist: scat master, soft rock crooner, smooth R&B singer... While he made it big in pop music at the beginning of the 1980s, Jarreau has stayed true to the jazz tradition that launched his career more than 30 years ago. 01. Puddit (Put It Where You Want It) 02. Mornin' 03. Just To Be Loved 04. Since I Feel For You 05. High Crime 06. Aqua De Beber 07. Mas Que Nada 08. Take Five 09. Tomorrow Today Al Jarreau, Boss Bolton, Debbie Davis, Arno Lucas, Jota Morelli, Joe Turano, Freddie Ravel, Chris Walker.