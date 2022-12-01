Not Available

Immersing us in a sea of words and images, Al largo brings us into contact with the experience of suffering. Dissolving the polarity between egoism and altruism, taking care becomes a gesture which alone seems to resist in front of the excessive power of life. After De la mutabilité de toute chose et de la possibilité d’en changer certaines (2011), Variations ordinaires (2012) and Au-delà de l’un (2017), Anna Marziano returns to the Festival with a film inspired by the reading of Nietzsche and Donald Winnicott.