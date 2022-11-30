Not Available

Al Lewis' role as Grampa on television's "The Munsters" has ensured him permanence in the American collective consciousness. Although he has performed in every entertainment medium in this century, television has permanently associated Al Lewis with Grampa Munster - so much so that actor and character have become inseparable. In 1986, Al Lewis opened Grampa's, a restaurant where the public was provided with a collective brush with fame. Admirers could see Al Lewis up close and in person - with perfect reception. "Al Lewis in the Flesh" observes the American pastime of celebrity adulation, revealing a man to whom performing is second nature.