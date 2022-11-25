Al-Majhoul

Not Available

At an isolated Canadian area Madiha lives with her mother; they run a small motel after they immigrated from Egypt when the mother got divorced. Madiha doesn't know that she has a brother in Cairo named Nagi, And she hate the way they make their living by sedating the few customers who arrive to the motel, steal their money and using their deaf/mute servant to get ride of the bodies in the near by lake. Nagi arrives to Canada after his father dies trying to locate his mother and sister, he arrives to the motel and checks in hiding his personality trying yo get to know his mother first and understand why his father didn't want him to have anything to do with her..