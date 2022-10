Not Available

Al Murray The Pub Landlord is back on the road to roll out his Barrel of Fun, a brand new stand-up show for 2010. Britains best-known Pub Philosopher will be serving up his own special brew of bar room banter at venues across the UK this autumn. In 2009, the Peoples Publican left over 230,000 of his regulars over-flowing with laughter, on his one-man mission to fix Broken Britain. This year you can tap into a whole new Barrel of Fun, and no half measures.