On the Al Murray: The Pub Landlord - Live At The Palladium DVD, the award winning comedian raises the roof at the majestic London Palladium, where he gave a crowning performance of his hit tour show "And Another Thing" in 2007. In this show, Britain’s favourite Pub Landlord holds court with his distinctive common sense, reasoning on subjects such as "The War on Terror", "Hell", "Life Itself", and his personal crusade to "Bring Back Shame". Expect "unstoppable comedy from the joke-telling machine gun" (The Sunday Times), who showcases his trademark rapid-fire interaction with the regulars. Having already become famed by the success of his prime-time entertainment show "Happy Hour", and an unprecedented second "An Audience with Al Murray: The Pub Landlord", the Guv’nor shines in top form on this DVD.