Not Available

Christmas designer Leslie Major (Brely Evans) is the biggest fan of Christmas ever. She is like a tidal wave of Yuletide cheer. Her biggest job every year is decorating the lobby of the famed Chesterton Hotel. As she is on a ladder decorating the tree, she falls into the arms of Edmund James (Andra Fuller) - the grandson of the owner JJ James. Edmund is all business and thinks Christmas is superficial and frivolous.