Al Nisa: Muslim Women in Atlanta's Gay Mecca is the story of how filmmaker Red Summer brought five women together who sought to establish a community, where there was none, for Black Muslim Lesbians in Atlanta. Atlanta is considered the Black Gay Mecca of the United States. This is a contradiction of terms for most. However, within the Gay community of Atlanta, there is an even smaller community of women who identify as both Lesbian and Muslim.