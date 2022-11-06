Al Piacere Di Rivederla - Marco Leto - 1976

Not Available

Based on the novel 'Ritratto Di Provincia In Rosso' by Paolo Levi .Mario Aldara, a Ministry of the Intenal Affairs officer and former police inspector, is sent to his native town, Bologna to investigate the alleged suicide of Cesare Bonfigli, of a powerful local family linked to politics but also the church dealing in real estate business and welfare. Aldara may be pleased to see there Viviana again. Viviana is the widow of the dead man and used to be Aldara's girlfriend twenty years before