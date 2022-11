Not Available

In an hour-long special performance recorded on a crowded Rival in Stockholm in April 2016 summarizes the comedian Al Pitcher his three sold-out tours: Coffee Tour, Tour and assumes Nääämen It's Al Pitcher. No highlights the Swedes and our idiosyncrasies as Al. He makes us laugh at ourselves with a big heart and lots of love, which made his previous tours to the real audience hits. In this show, we get the best of the best from this talented comedian's repertoire.