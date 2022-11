Not Available

A famous singer and actor is at the peak of his career but fatigue, stress and harassment of the media makes feel unbalanced. His star began to fall rapidly and so goes into a clinic to cure his pain. Coming out, away from his audience, will spend some time at a house that is in the North, to the seashore. There he feels haunted by the story of characters who have lived in a nearby house, in one of which identifies his former secretary.