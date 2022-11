Not Available

The rich man marries Kamel from Rabab, who discovers after marriage that he is sexually incapacitated, so he resorted to Dr. Amin for his treatment, and it becomes clear to the doctor that Kamel is a shy and introverted young man who lives with his mother after separating from his father and thereby adheres to it completely and adheres to the sex with a certain pattern that he cannot go out despite his attempts Standing.