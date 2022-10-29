Al sur de la inocencia

Not Available

After returning to the Dominican Republic from college, Vera finds out that her step brother, Andres, has dropped out of his MBA and that her step father has not been seen around the house for a few days. That night she meets Santiago, a charming photographer, who quickly invites her to the south of the country: a region she longs to see. Meanwhile, Andres stumbles upon a devastating reality about his father that forces him to flee along with Vera and Santiago to the south to avoid facing the truth. It becomes a journey self discovery and freedom, where Vera and Andres witness the cycle of life and earn the courage to step into adulthood.