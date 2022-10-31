Ala Modalaindi

Not Available

Gowtam (Nani) works as a reporter for a television channel. He is nursing a heart break after his girlfriend (Kriti Karbandha) dumped him for another guy. He attends the wedding of his girlfriend where he meets the another girl Nitya (Nitya Menon) dumped by the groom (her boy friend). They hit off well and become instant friends. Nitya stays in Bangalore and Gowtam stays in Hyderabad. They keep bumping in to each other over a period of years. Though both these people like each other, the fate intervenes to separate them at crucial moments. The rest of the story is all about how this couple finally realizes that they are made for each other after few years of courtship.