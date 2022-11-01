Alabama Jones and the Busty Crusade

Not Available

Alabama Jones, Oklahoma Jones, and California Jones are three sexy adventurers who hunt ancient treasures for a museum curator. They manage to defeat the floating flaming skulls that had killed previous treasure hunters and take the idol of Punani. Their next assignment is to find a drunken tracker named "Jungle Bill" and convince him to lead them to the Golden Mango of Tantu. During their quest they encounter sexy jungle goddesses, gorillas, natives, a hunky jungle man, a giant scorpion, lost aviator Amelia Airhead, and others while pausing frequently to enjoy erotic delights.