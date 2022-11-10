Not Available

Alacrán enamorado

  • Romance
  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Julian (Álex González) and his friend Luis (Miguel Angel Silvestre) are two neighborhood boys who are part of a gang of violent neo-Nazis, led by Solis (Javier Bardem). After start training in a gym, Julian is transformed gradually thanks to the discipline of boxing, the nobility of his coach (Carlos Bardem) and the love of a young latin girl (Judith Diakhate). All of this takes away from the group, but Luis is not ready to accept that leave the "herd".

Cast

Miguel Ángel SilvestreLuis
Carlos BardemCarlomonte
Judith DiakhateAlyssa
Hovik KeuchkerianPedro
Javier BardemSolis
Juan Carlos VellidoFrancisco

