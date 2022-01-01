1992

Aladdin

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 24th, 1992

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Princess Jasmine grows tired of being forced to remain in the palace and she sneaks out into the marketplace in disguise where she meets street-urchin Aladdin and the two fall in love, although she may only marry a prince. After being thrown in jail, Aladdin and becomes embroiled in a plot to find a mysterious lamp with which the evil Jafar hopes to rule the land.

Cast

Robin WilliamsThe Genie (voice)
Linda LarkinPrincess Jasmine (voice)
Jonathan FreemanJafar (voice)
Frank WelkerAbu (voice)
Gilbert GottfriedIago (voice)
Douglas SealeThe Sultan (voice)

Images

