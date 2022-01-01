Princess Jasmine grows tired of being forced to remain in the palace and she sneaks out into the marketplace in disguise where she meets street-urchin Aladdin and the two fall in love, although she may only marry a prince. After being thrown in jail, Aladdin and becomes embroiled in a plot to find a mysterious lamp with which the evil Jafar hopes to rule the land.
|Robin Williams
|The Genie (voice)
|Linda Larkin
|Princess Jasmine (voice)
|Jonathan Freeman
|Jafar (voice)
|Frank Welker
|Abu (voice)
|Gilbert Gottfried
|Iago (voice)
|Douglas Seale
|The Sultan (voice)
