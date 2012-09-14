Aladdin and the Death Lamp

2012

Aladdin the adventurer and his friend Ali accidentally uncover a lamp that contains a genie. But unlike the story we know, this genie does not grant three wonderful wishes. This genie destroys everything in its way by turning the keeper’s thoughts into living nightmares. After witnessing the death of his fellow adventurers when the genie is released, Aladdin and surviving friend Ali turn to the village elder to uncover the history of the lamp, only to find the evil Shahir has been following them, hoping to take hold of the lamp and fulfill his own diabolical plans to have unlimited power. destroy their friend along with the ring.