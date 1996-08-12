1996

Aladdin and the King of Thieves

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 12th, 1996

Studio

Disney Television Animation

At long last, Aladdin is about to marry the Princess Jasmine. Despite the presence and encouragement of his friends Genie, Carpet, and Abu, he is fearful and anxious. He is most worried as to what kind of father he will be, having never known his own. But when the 40 Thieves disrupt the wedding trying to steal a magical oracular talisman, Aladdin is drawn into a dangerous quest to stop the thieves.

Cast

Scott WeingerAladdin (voice)
Linda LarkinJasmine (voice)
Robin WilliamsGenie (voice)
John Rhys-DaviesCassim (voice)
Gilbert GottfriedIago (voice)
Jerry OrbachSa'luk (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images