1917

Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    October 10th, 1917

    Studio

    Not Available

    In Bagdad, Princess Badr al-Budur, the daughter of the Sultan, falls in love with Aladdin, the son of a poor tailor, and rejects the suit of evil alchemist al-Talib, her father's choice. Al-Talib consults his Evil Spirit, who advises him to find the magic lamp hidden in an underground cave. Unable to get it himself, al-Talib hires Aladdin, who secures the lamp but keeps it when he realizes al-Talib's wickedness. With wealth obtained through wishes, Aladdin courts the princess. After the lamp changes hands between al-Talib and Aladdin, al-Talib steals it and abducts the princess to the desert. Aladdin follows with only a gourd of water. Suffering from thirst and exhaustion, Aladdin nearly succumbs, but the horsemen of the Sultan, who learned of his daughter's abduction, ride up and rescue Aladdin.

    Cast

    		Francis CarpenterAladdin
    		F.A. TurnerMustapha, the Tailor
    		Virginia Lee CorbinPrincess Badr al-badr
    		Alfred PagetThe Sultan
    		Violet RadcliffeAl-talib
    		Buddy Messinger

