Alai movie based on two two characters are Aathi and Meera. Aathi(Simbhu) and Meera(Trisha) fall in love after the usual playful tiffs. On a visit to a friend's village for his marriage, the two of them help the friend stand up against his father and wed his sweetheart instead of the girl his father had fixed up his marriage with.With all these things, Aathi's father arranges a marriage for him. After a big confusion, Aathi and Meera are together.