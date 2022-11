Not Available

Tracks: Ocean of Trees; Double Agent; Signal; Ink Illusion; Show of Hands; No Left Turn on Tuesday; Slam the Clown; Turkey Loose on the Kit; Baby Step; Solitude; Black Paws; D-Code. Personnel: Alain Caron: fretless and fretted basses; Jean St-Jacques: keyboards and Malletkat; David Bellemare: saxophones; Simon Langlois: drums; Francois Blouin: keyboards.