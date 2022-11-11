Not Available

The film begins with the assault of the "German" (Mohammad Ramadan) on a young man on the way and killed him to steal his mobile and Jakt skin, while doing so anonymous person filming and sending video to one of the satellite channels that broadcast and ask parents to contact if anyone knows the personality of this thug, A spectator sends the announcer to ask his mother to appear on the television screen to tell his story. The mother agrees to get 15,000 pounds from the satellite channel to help the German escape and the events follow.