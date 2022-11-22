Alan Cummings Sings Sappy Songs

Not Available

Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs is the name of the hugely acclaimed cabaret show Cumming premiered in 2015 at New York's legendary Cafe Carlyle. He has since toured the show extensively throughout the US, Canada and Australia, and soon the UK. In February 2016 he returned with the show to NYC and made his sold out, solo debut at Carnegie Hall, and released a live album of the same name. Having gained an expansive following from his roles on the hit series The Good Wife and from the Spy Kids film trilogy among other notable works.