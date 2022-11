Not Available

Featuring a trippy brand of space rock, Alan Davey's Bedouin blasts off with a set that includes "Dagger Dance," "Ancient Light," "Chasing the Dragon" and other songs in this 2002 concert at the Hamilton House Farm in northwest England. Also included is a documentary with appearances by Gun Law ("Local Boy"), Spacehead ("Fyre Dragons," "Dark Star"), Stereovaccine, Doghouse, Mr. Quimby's Beard and Harvey Bainbridge.