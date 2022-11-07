Alan & Hacken 2009 Live Concert

Not Available

Alan Tam and Hacken Lee are back with their latest crowd-pleasing shows! The pop superstar duo reunited after their popular concert series in 2003 and 2004, holding 12 concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum in February 2009. The first pop music artists to take to the Coliseum stage after the venue's recent renovation, Alan & Hacken greeted audiences with their infectious cheerfulness and a buoyant, bombastic, and bewitching performance. During the show, they delivered dozens of their unstoppable hits, including several medleys of Alan & Hacken classics, the concert theme song "Don't Panic", the 2009 East Asian Games theme song You are the Legend, and three bonus tracks, one of which featuring the newlywed Kelly Chen as a guest performer. Capturing the show in its full glory in 1920x1080 HD, the 3-DVD Karaoke release includes an extra 26-minute making-of.