Not Available

With a career spanning 15 years, Alan Jackson is one of country music's most successful artists, earning 20 No.1 singles and producing 37 music videos. This compilation of hit videos from the illustrious crooner is sure to please any fan. Videos in the collection include "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" (with Jimmy Buffet), "I'll Go On Loving You", "Little Bitty", "It's Alright To Be A Redneck", "When Somebody Loves You", and "Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning)".