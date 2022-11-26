Alan Jackson: Keepin' It Country

Not Available

Alan Jackson performs in front of a capacity crowd at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado for his 25th Anniversary KEEPIN' IT COUNTY TOUR. This tour was a memorable celebration for his longtime fans, as well as legions of new fans, who are discovering his music through the many songs that have withstood the test of time and influenced many new artists of today. Fans will hear the songs they love from the man who wrote them and made them famous including "Gone Country," "Good Time," "Chattahooche," "Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning)," "Remember When," "Where I Come From," "It's Five O'clock Somewhere," as well as songs from his 15th studio album, Angels and Alcohol.