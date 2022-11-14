Alan Jackson: Let It Be Christmas

Not Available

In this one-hour special, Alan and Denise Jackson share stories and memories of Christmas holidays spent with their family. Jackson also takes the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville for a special concert of songs from his latest Arista album, Let It Be Christmas, with some help from Denise and their three daughters. Backed up by Nashville's Belmont University Choir and W.O. Smith Children's Choir, Jackson performs holiday classics including "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Winter Wonderland," "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," "The Christmas Song," "Silent Night," "Jingle Bells," "O' Come All Ye Faithful" and "Away in a Manger." He also performs a new self-penned song, "Let It Be Christmas."