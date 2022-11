Not Available

Eye 2 Eye: Live In Madrid is a live concert performance by Alan Parsons released on both DVD-Video and Audio CD on April 6, 2010 on the Frontiers label. The show was performed with his band Alan Parsons Live Project, and was recorded live at the Plaza de Major (Plaza Mayor), Madrid, Spain, on May 14, 2004. Per Alan Parsons' official website: "this DVD was previously available as Alan Parsons Live In Madrid with different cover artwork" (2005, Appertaining, Inc.).