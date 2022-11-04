Not Available

Alan Parsons Project - Live in Santiago Chile 1995

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Alan Parsons Project concert video in Chile South America 1995, nearly two hours and includes 21 tracks: Sirius...Eye in the sky...Turn it up...What goes up...Luciferama...Old and wise...Take the money and run...Tell tale heart...Can't take it with you...Wouldn't wanna be like you...The Raven...I'm gonna show them all...Time...Money Talks/La Sagrada...Prime time...Standing on higher ground...Games people play...Psychobabble... Don't answer me...You're the voice...Fingers burned...

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images