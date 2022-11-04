Alan Parsons Project - Live in Santiago Chile 1995

Not Available

Alan Parsons Project concert video in Chile South America 1995, nearly two hours and includes 21 tracks: Sirius...Eye in the sky...Turn it up...What goes up...Luciferama...Old and wise...Take the money and run...Tell tale heart...Can't take it with you...Wouldn't wanna be like you...The Raven...I'm gonna show them all...Time...Money Talks/La Sagrada...Prime time...Standing on higher ground...Games people play...Psychobabble... Don't answer me...You're the voice...Fingers burned...