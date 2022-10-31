Alan Parsons - The Art & Science of Sound Recording

Not Available

Filmed in HD, this the most powerful instructional series ever created for music production. °The Art & Science of Sound Recording° looks at everything from soundproofing to mixing, and from recording guitar, bass, keyboards, drums and vocals, to recording a choir. Fellow professional engineers & producers join Alan Parsons in this top quality, practical, and cutting-edge guide, including Jack Joseph Puig, John Fields, Elliot Scheiner, Jack Douglas, Tony Brown and Chuck Ainlay. Artists and musicians interviewed include Michael McDonald, Taylor Hawkins, Nathan East, Rami Jaffe, Carol Kaye and Erykah Badu.. This invaluable instructional DVD set applies classic, old school recording experience to the modern recording scene, and is certain to be a standard work on the subject for years to come. Along with its fully interactive website, °The Art & Science of Sound Recording° is a complete course in modern recording.