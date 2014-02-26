2014

Steve Coogan’s famous local radio DJ / one time talk show host Alan Partridge is one of the UK's most-loved comedy characters. He comes to the cinema screen in this summer’s unmissable British comedy ALAN PARTRIDGE: ALPHA PAPA. When Alan’s radio station, North Norfolk Digital, is taken over by a new media conglomerate, it sets in motion a chain of events which see Alan having to work with the police to defuse a potentially violent siege. Will Alan talk round disgruntled colleague Pat Farrell? Will there be shots fired in anger? Will Alan become a public hero or simply another footnote in the history of broadcasting?