Alan Tam & Hacken Lee Live Concert 2003

Nobody else but the absolute king of Canto-pop Alan Tam joined forces with everybody's favorite Hacken Lee to deliver the incomparable 'Alan & Hacken Combo Tour'! The superstar combination offered a marvelous unforgettable show that presented them in vibrant top form! And now you can enjoy your favorites of the Principal in addition to Hacken's dynamite smash hits on this outstanding sing along Karaoke DVD that guarantees to please you with a merry good musical time! Immerse in the musical inferno of this unprecedented super duo as the please you with 27 spectacular smashs including "Can't Forget You", "Deeper Than Deep", "Summer Legend", "Tall Girl", "Victory", "Can't Let Go of Love", "One Song  One Tale" plus many other precious songs! Comes with an exclusive bonus feature that centers on the 'Making Of' Alan & Hacken's powerful tour! Don't let this exquisite collector's special pass you by!