Alan Vega: Just a Million Dreams

This intimate portrait will reveal uncommon stories of groundbreaking visual artist and pioneer of minimalist electronic rock, Alan Vega, vocalist and composer for 1970s and 80s punk/post punk duo Suicide. Alan plays with the camera and enjoys the friendship of filmmaker Losier, while also loving, fighting and living with his family (Liz Lamere, his wife and collaborator, and their son Dante, young replica of Alan). Traces of joy, eccentricity, illumination but also deep fatigue and slow Suicide. The rock-n-roll Alan is still very alive, funny and rebellious.