Alancheri Thamprakkal

Chandappan Gurukkal and Chathukutty Bhagavathar are brothers who are popularly known as Alanchery Thamprakkal. Hailing from feudal family, both enjoy a strong reputation in the village. Both have five sons each, and they share a strong bonding. While Gurukal and sons are experts in Kalaripayattu and other martial arts, Bhagavathar and sons are famous musicians. Meera, a teenage girl arrives at the village along with Retd.Captain Mukundan Menon, her grandfather and starts residing at the house of Bhagavathar on rent. She claims to Bhagavathar that she is the daughter of Karthu, his old lover, who was forced to leave the village long back for being pregnant with his daughter.