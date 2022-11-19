Alanis Morissette - Guardian Angel Tour

Not Available

The Guardian Angel Tour is the concert tour by Canadian-American musical legend Alanis Morissette and support act Mario 'MC Souleye' Treadway (Husband) Alanis was also supported by Athlete (British Indie-Rock Band) in her last remaining UK shows London, Nottingham and Liverpool 2012. The tour promoted her August 2012 album Havoc and Bright Lights. The tour will be from June to December 2012 and it took place in Europe, North America and South America, including the countries of United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Italy, Brazil and Israel.