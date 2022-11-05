Alanis Morissette: Jagged Little Pill - Live

Not Available

Canadian pop star Alanis Morrisette managed to turn her success as a singing and dancing child performer into a critically-acclaimed solo career. Reinventing herself in the 1990's as a loud, strong, and angry woman, Morrissette became an international chart topper. This video documentary chronicles her 18-month world tour in support of her hugely successful album, "jagged little pill." It includes concert footage of each song on the album, backstage footage, and personal interviews with the artist. Highlights include montage-style treatments of hits "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet" and "Your House."